APC NWC summons emergency meeting over Zamfara

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA – Following Friday’s Supreme Court judgement which invalidated the election of all candidates of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC in Zamfara state, the National Working Committee of the party is currently locked in an emergency closed door meeting to discuss the way forward.

The meeting which began around 4pm on Saturday was would also deliberate on whether to sanction those who instituted the case that led to the invalidation of the primaries conducted by the party.