Just in: ASUU threatens another strike, says Buhari’s Govt to blame

By Anthony Ogbonna

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, has, Thursday, threatened to disrupt academic activities through strike, accusing the Federal Government of not keeping to her own side of the bargain concerning the 2019 Memorandum of Action.

ASUU National President, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi made the statement in Abuja.

According to him, the N25 billion which the Federal Government, through the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, said it had approved for the union was meant to be a part-payment of the Earned Academic Allowances and should have been released in February.

He also said that “The current leadership of the government team clearly lacks the academic disposition and humility needed to undertake”the task of negotiation with the body for a better learning environment.

According to him, “Since information on the amounts mentioned in the media went round, the ASUU has been inundated with enquiries on the union’s perspective to the story.

“Funding for the revitalisation of public universities has for years been of very high priority to ASUU.

“Reaching an agreement with the Federal Government has often been a frustrating journey for our union. It is often marked with protests, strikes and requires a conscious and focused engagement. The 2001 agreement, which gave birth to the 2009 agreement, was not an exemption. The exception here is the personality leading the government negotiation team.

“The current leadership of the government team clearly lacks the academic disposition and humility needed to undertake such task.

“Our members enjoy their work and hate to see any disruption in the smooth running of our universities. However, the level of frustration occasioned by the lackadaisical attitude of the government towards meeting the terms of the 2019 Memorandum of Action that was freely signed with our union is increasingly becoming unbearable.

“We, therefore, call on all Nigerian patriots, parents and students including the Nigeria Labour Congress to prevail on the government to keep to the terms of our agreement. Otherwise, our union should not be held responsible for any disruption in the system.”