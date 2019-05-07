By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- AFTER his sojourn in the Senate for twenty years, representing the people of Benue South Senatorial district, former Senate President, Senator David Mark, will today begin a thank you tour to all the local governments that make up the zone.

In a statement yesterday in Abuja by his Media Assistant, Paul Mumeh, Senator Mark would use the opportunity to appreciate his people for the trust and confidence reposed on him for 20 years in the upper legislative house.

Senator Mark was elected Senator to represent Benue South Senatorial District in 1999, 2003, 2007, 2011 and 2015 under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to Mumeh, the former Senate President is billed to meet the traditional rulers, politicians across party lines and all stakeholders in the nine local government areas making the Benue South Senatorial zone.

Mumeh said, “Senator Mark and his successor Comrade Abba Moro will flag off the tour from Agatu local government area and move to Apa Local government council on Tuesday.

“The team will visit Ado and Okpokwu local governments on Wednesday as well as Oju and Obi local governments on Thursday.

“It will be Ogbadibo and Ohimini local governments’ turn on Friday while the grand finale will be in Otukpo local government on Saturday.

“The programme will be climaxed with a thanksgiving Church service on Sunday, May 12, 2019, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Otukpo.

“Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State is expected to be the Special Guest of Honour at the thanksgiving mass.”

