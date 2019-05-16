AFCON 2019: Onuachu happy to make Super Eagles squad

Super Eagles up and coming striker, Paul Onuachu said he was looking forward to contributing his best to help Nigeria win a fourth Africa Cup of Nations title next month in Egypt.

“Am really happy, since I joined the first team, doing what the coaches want, getting some time and the coaches believed in me,” said the 2.01 meters tall striker.

“I’m really happy my performance has earned me a call-up, am not saying the AFCON will be easy, but if we work hard and stick to the coaches plan, everything will go well for us”.

“Am really happy and excited that I am among the squad, am happy,” he added.

Nigeria kicks off AFCON on Saturday 22 June against Burundi, before later facing Guinea as well as Madagascar.