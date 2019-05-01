ADP: Chairman’s suspension sparks crisis

They’re jokers, I remain chairman – Yabagi Sani

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA – STRONG indications emerged yesterday that crisis is looming at the Action Democratic Party, ADP as some of the leaders have suspended the National Chairman and Presidential candidate in the February election, Engr. Yabagi Yusuf Sani.

In his place, the National Working Committee, NWC, has appointed former Minister of State, Agriculture and Deputy National Chairman (South), Alhaji Najeem Awodele as acting national chairman pending the conduct of congress.

The Party leaders said they suspended Sani because he has become a cog in the wheel of ADP’s progress, adding that in less than one year, Sani alienated all the national officers, elders and major stakeholders, kept party funds to himself and doctored the constitution of the party to include clauses that will stop him from perpetuating himself in office.

The allegations were contained in a statement signed by Dr. James Okoroma, national secretary; Chief Iboro Ige-Edaba, national treasurer; Engr. Esther Oche, national special duties secretary; Barr. Obadiah Bichi, national legal adviser; Barr. Tope Salami, national financial secretary; Prince Edobor Oghosa, national youth leader and Dr. Chris Nzekwu, national leader, PLWD.

“Some of the illegal acts perpetrated by Engr. Sani which have impeded the growth of the Party are: Misappropriation and diversion of about N200,000,000 (Two Hundred Million Naira) which the Party realised from the sale of Nomination and Expression of Interest forms which he could not account for.

“Forging of the signature of the National Secretary, Dr James Okoroma for a fake resolution to Polaris Bank and other Banks for the removal of the National Treasurer, Chief Iboro Ige-Edaba as signatory to the Party’s Accounts.

“Constant attacks on National Officers. He attacked the National Secretary, Dr. James Okoroma, the National Special Duties Secretary, Engr. Esther Oche and the National Treasurer, Chief Iboro Ige-Edaba.”

But in a swift reaction, Engr. Sani who spoke with Vanguard, said that Okoroma and others have no right to suspend anybody because they have already been suspended from the party. He described the allegations as untrue and cannot be substantiated, adding that he remains the national chairman of the ADP.

His words: “ Let me tell you that the allegations are untrue, cannot be substantiated and that Okoroma is a former national secretary of the party, having been suspended along side, Engr. Esther Oche, except for Legal Adviser who had resigned, they are not bona fide members of the party, so they cannot suspend anybody from the Party. When they were suspended, the Party communicated to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.”

A statement he later sent and entitled, “I remain the National Chairman of ADP, read: “My attention has been drawn to the statement credited to the suspended National Secretary of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), Dr. James Okoroma and his cohorts, which claimed that I, Yusuf Yabagi Sani, have been suspended as National Chairman of the party by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

“Let me make it clear that the purported suspension is self-defeating, dead on arrival and completely invalid for the following reasons amongst others: (I) The so called NWC members are either former or suspended ADP National officers who are no longer members of the ADP NWC. For instance Dr. James Okoroma knows he is no longer ADP National Secretary by the resolution of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of ADP which has since several months ago been duly communicated to INEC.

“Barr Obadiah Bichi who is purported to be the National Legal Adviser has since withdrawn his membership of ADP. (Ii) By the ADP Constitution the NWC can not suspend the National Chairman (iii) in any event non of the signatories to the purported resolution suspending the National Chairman is a member of ADP NWC. I therefore state categorically that I remain the National Chairman of the ADP.

“Finally I will not want to comment about the false and damaging allegations made against my person including misappropriation, forgery and high handedness in the running of the party; as those matters have already been submitted to a Court of competent jurisdiction.”