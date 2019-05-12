Adjogbe advocates more capacity building for engineers

By Festus Ahon

ASABA-ACTING Executive Director, Projects on board of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Engr. Samuel Adjogbe, weekend, urged the Nigerian Society of Engineers NSE, to increase capacity building seminars for engineers, noting that it would aid professionalism as well as quality delivery of projects.

Addressing newsmen, in Warri after Public lecture/ Fellows Feting organised by the Nigerian Society of Engineers, Warri Branch, Adjogbe said; “more similar capacity building seminars and trainings for engineers remain necessary in order to ensure quality projects delivery.

“Public lectures are capacity building opportunities and they serves the aim of equipping engineers and other technical professionals with recent innovative techniques, maintenance and effective models of the engineering and professional practices.

“Infrastructures and other projects maintenance practices have actually been a serious issue in the Nigerian technological adventure and with the help of these kind of lectures and seminars, improvements in the maintenance culture in the Nigerian industrial and technological sector is guaranteed.”

Speaking further, he stressed on the need for adequate funding of the interventionist agency, noting that this would consolidate and enhance quick payment of contractors for projects already executed.

He said: “The recurrent challenge of funding projects in the Niger Delta region, especially in NDDC cannot be over emphasized. To this end, if the issues of the 13% oil and gas derivation is resolved as noted in one of the lectures, the region, alongside its agencies will have access to more funds in order to effect massive projects and infrastructures development across the region”.