7% Port Devt Levy: Use funds to fix quay apron, port access road — Stakeholders

By Godfrey Bivbere

STAKEHOLDERS in the maritime industry have called on the Federal Government to utilise the seven per cent port development levy, PDL, collected by the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, for decades now for the rehabilitation of the nation’s port quay aprons as well as fix the dilapidated port access roads.

National Council of Managing Directors of Licensed Customs Agents, NCMDLCA, in a petition to President Mohammed Buhari, also called on the government to utilise part of the fund for the repair of the port access road, creation of truck trailer park and holding bay.

Similarly, managing director of Shibab Services Ltd, Babatunde Shittu, told Vanguard Maritime Report that revenues being collected for the development of the port should be used for the purpose.

Shittu noted that the quay aprons that are now collapsing should be used for the rehabilitation.

According to the Council, “The clearance of goods from Lagos Ports is associated with high demurrage, rents, risk of carriage and continuous delay which has increased the cost of transportation, the number of days to access and exit the port with attendant carriage risk of continuous falling of containers due to the terrible condition of the port access roads.

“Seven per cent port development levy, PDL, is to develop port infrastructure such as holding bay, trailer parks and port access roads especially now that the authority is not involved in cargo operation and port development.

“The NPA allocation of the PDL collected under Custom and Excise (Miscellaneous provision) Act No. 8 of 1978 Section 1(2), should be utilised for the development, repairs of the port access roads, truck trailer park and holding bay in line with section 32(a) of the NPA Act which conferred on the Authority maintenance, control and management of the port access roads under the concession agreement between the terminal operators and the Federal government.

“The Licensed Customs Agents/Importers pay for the holding bay fees under cargo dues, there is the urgent need to provide holding bay that is missing in the concession arrangement,” the Council concluded.