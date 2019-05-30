30th May sit-at-home going to be unique – IPOB

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

Nnewi – The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Thursday said this year’s Sit-at-home exercise across Biafraland on the 30th May 2019 is going to be uniquely observed, and will also be used to remember the victims of killer herdsmen attacks, Boko Haram terrorists attacks and those allegedly killed by security agents.



IPOB in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, also called on the people of Southern Kaduna, Middle Belt especially Benue, Adamawa, Nasarawa, Kogi, those affected by alleged herdsmen terrorism in Ondo, Osun and other states in Yoruba land to join the great family of IPOB in observing the day.

The group said that those who lost their live in this year general election will equally be remembered with the Sit-at-home, adding that the day will be special because it will present a unique moment of shared pains and misery for all the families that lost their loved ones to war, hunger, starvation, disease, terrorism and alleged state sponsored killings going on in Nigeria.

“Churches, Mosques, Synagogues and Temples are encouraged to open their places of worship on the midnight of the 29th of May for special midnight prayers in remembrance of all that died as a result of violence and sponsored killings and Special vigil will be held at the homes of select Biafran heroes and heroines who were murdered in cold blood in Biafraland.

“We the global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, consider it imperative to use this great opportunity provided by the Most High God to announce the Sit-at-home order throughout Biafraland and Nigeria in remembrance of our fallen heroes and heroines whose sacrifice made it possible for this generation to be alive today.

“We shall also remember all victims of Fulani herdsmen attacks, Boko Haram violence and those that died in the hands of Nigerian security agencies over the years that nobody remembers, including those that lost their lives unlawfully at the hands of Fulani terrorist herdsmen and security agencies even during the recently concluded 2019 general elections.

“We are calling on all the people of Southern Kaduna, Middle Belt especially Benue, Adamawa, Nasarawa, Kogi, those affected by herdsmen terrorism in Ondo, Osun and other States in Yoruba land to join the great family of IPOB in observing the day of solemn prayer.

“This year’s remembrance and Sit-at-home order will be special because it will present a unique moment of shared pains and misery for all the families that lost their loved ones to war, hunger, starvation, disease, terrorism and state sponsored killings going on now in the contraption called Nigeria.

“We will remember the heroic few that stood up against tyranny especially those that sacrificed their lives to defend the defenseless and those that lost their lives because there was no one to defend them.

“There will be no human, vehicular or animal movement across Biafra land on the 30th May 2019. Biafra land will be in total lock down. Middle Belt and Yoruba land brethren are advised to join this historic sit at home order to honour the memory of all that died unjustly in Nigeria.

According to IPOB, “30th of May yearly is now an annual remembrance event we initiated worldwide to honour our fallen Biafran soldiers without whom this generation of Biafrans will not exist. We owe our heroes and heroines of the class of 67-70 an incalculable debt of gratitude and shall honor them annually until the end of time. We shall never forget them as long as this world exists.”

“In our usual tradition, all IPOB families in the Diaspora must rally on the streets of their respective host countries with written petitions ready to be submitted to the nearest United Nation offices and Embassies of foreign missions in that country.”