2019 UTME: Candidates now free to access results on portal-JAMB

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says candidates are now free to also access the results of their UTME on-line.

The board’s Head, Media and Information, Dr Fabian Benjamin stated this in an interview with newsmen on Wednesday night in Lagos.

According to him, already, over 1.5 million candidates that sat for the board’s Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) had accessed their results, using the result checker code, 55019 as at the time of filing this report.

He said that the board had commenced posting the results to the portal, adding that they were now also free to go on- line, view and print their results.

“Candidates can now check their results on the portal.

“They must first log in their profile and then, click on ‘check UTME Examination Results’, ” he said

The spokesman dismissed rumours that the result checker code (55019) was not functional.

Recall that the board, on Saturday May 11, announced the release of the results.

Over 1.8 million candidates registered for this year’s UTME (NAN)