16 dead as cult war resumes in Rivers

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT—NO fewer than 16 people are feared dead following cult crises that broke out in two different local government areas of Rivers State, Sunday.

It was alleged that 14 people were killed by the said cultists at Kono Boue and Gbam Boue communities of Khana council, while two people were killed in Ishiodu village, Emohua community, Emohua council.

It was also gathered that seven people were abducted when the bandits struck at Khana council, while many properties were also destroyed.

However, there are conflicting reports on the number of deaths in the Khana incident. Whereas some reported 20, others said 14, while the Police claimed five people lost their lives.

The clash in Khana is believed to be a reprisal attack from the Iceland cult over the killing of a notable member of their gang earlier.

The Paramount Ruler of Kono Bo-ue community in Khana council, HRH, Mene Taalor Tornwe, described the incident as shocking, adding that the cult boys were incited against him and other members of the community.

Tornwe, while condemning the killings and burning of his palace and other buildings by the cultists, noted that he had carried out the instruction of the governor of the state to restore peace in the area, but regretted that some persons incited the cultists against him.

Also, the Community Development Committee Chairman, Prince Christian Borlo-One, alleged that over 40 persons were feared killed, adding that some persons were beheaded and five abducted.

He also called on government and security agencies to urgently intervene so the community will not be totally deserted.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, said the Police are aware of the incidents, noting that two people died in Ishiodu village and five in the Khana incident.