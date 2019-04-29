Zamfara PDP leadership tussle: Abubakar-Milo prays Court to declare him bona fide Chairman

Alhaji Nasiru Abubakar-Milo, on Monday, prayed the Court of Appeal Sokoto Division to declare him bona fide Chairman of the PDP in Zamfara and also recognise his those on the list he submitted as the authentic candidates for the 2019 elections.

Reports have it that the PDP factional leadership of Abubakar- Milo had filed suit challenging the nomination of the party’s flag bearer, Bello Matawalle.

Other defendants in the suit are Sen. Hassan Nasiha and INEC.

Adopting his final written address, Abubakar-Milo, through his Counsel, Mr Chukwuma-Machukwu Ume, SAN, argued that the main contention on the matter was the right nomination and submission of candidates preparatory to the 2019 elections.

Umeh averred that the judgment of Federal High Court in Gusau, which recognised the respondent, Nasiha as Zamfara state PDP chairman should be set aside.

He prayed the court to exercise its power and enter judgment in favour of the appellant and recognise his client’s Governorship candidate, Alhaji Ibrahim Shehu and their reliefs sought.

The Court of Appeal, Sokoto Division on Monday adjourned the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) Zamfara state executive members tussle for judgment after the two parties adopted their addresses.

Responding to the objections raised by Mr Junaidu Aminu, Counsel to Nasiha and Mattawalle, urged the court to discountenance the submission.

Mr Nanyan Damfat, Counsel to INEC, Mr Emmanuel Enoidem, urged the court to dismiss the entire suit for lack of merit.

According to the originating documents filed, the suit emanated from a parallel primary elections held by two acclaimed party executives and both submitted nominations to INEC before 2019 elections.

The Presiding Judge, Justice Ahmed Belgore, adjourned the case for ruling on the objections argued by parties

Justice Belgore said the court will deliver judgment in the entire suit on a slated date to be announced later