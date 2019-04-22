YPP seeks urgent review of electoral laws

By Michael Eboh

Young Progressives Party, weekend, called for an urgent review of the country’s electoral laws to forestall a recurrence of the irregularities and violence recorded during the general election.

The YPP, in a communique at the end of its 15th National Executive Committee, NEC, meeting in Abuja, also condemned the incessant cases of extra-judicial killings and the widespread insecurity in the country.

YPP in the communique by its National Publicity Secretary, Egbeola Martins, said those found culpable of extra-judicial killings should not be allowed to go unpunished, while criminals should be fished out and prosecuted.

He said, “The NEC after a comprehensive analysis of the just concluded 2019 general election agreed on the need for an urgent review of the country’s electoral laws identified to be responsible for the nationwide irregularities and violence witnessed during the elections and call on President Muhammadu Buhari, the incoming leadership of the 9th National Assembly and all relevant stakeholders to as a matter of national emergency embark on an all-inclusive electoral reform using the amended 2015 Electoral Act Bill as the foundation for this reform.

“The NEC unequivocally condemns the incessant extra-judicial killings by the country’s security agencies especially the Nigeria Police found to have been responsible for the majority of the killings in the last six months. This unprecedented rate of extra-judicial killings calls for sober reflection and should not go unpunished as all those found culpable should be made to face the full wrath of the law.

“The NEC also calls on Buhari and all security stakeholders to urgently review the current approach to security in the country through adequate investment in training, retraining, equipping and proper remuneration of the officers and men of our security agencies.”

YPP also commended all state executives of the party including members and volunteers for their invaluable contributions since the inception of the party.

However, it noted that going forward, it had endorsed the immediate review of the entire leadership architecture of the party both at the national, zonal, state, local government and wards in line with the party’s constitution in order to strengthen the structures of the party across board in preparations for the 2023 general election.

“While acknowledging the party’s inability to meet set goals in the just concluded election, NEC however, applauded efforts of all candidates who contested on the platform of the party especially the Presidential candidate, Professor Kingsley Moghalu and Hajia Umma Getso for their impressive showings throughout the campaign and the senator-elect, Mr. Ifeanyi Ubah for his electoral victory,” noting it was not all bad as YPP is the only party aside the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and All Progressives Congress, APC, to have a representative at the Senate.

“In furtherance of the party’s vision, a National Summit to help build synergy in the party, a charity visit to IDP camps and an intervention visit to Prisons were all approved to take place on dates that will be determined by various ad hoc committees,” the party added.