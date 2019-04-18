Perez Brisibe

Kidnap – HUNDREDS of youths from Patani town in Patani local government area of Delta State, yesterday took to the streets in protest of the abduction of the mother of the Pere of Kabowei kingdom, His Royal Majesty Shadrach Erebulu, Adou III.

The mother of the monarch, Queen Elizabeth Erebulu, was abducted in the early hours of Wednesday alongside her sister, Mrs Okee Yawoma.

According to sources from the community, the duo were abducted on Wednesday morning at their respective homes and whisked away in two speedboats by the four-man gang.

READ ALSO: Shocker! Robbers break into police station, steal rifles, ammunition as officers watch UEFA match

Reacting to the incident, the youths who embarked on the peaceful protest along major streets of Patani, appealed to the state government and police authority to establish a marine police base in the town to curb the activities of kidnappers who they say normally whisk their victims into the creeks.

The protesters led by the Patani community youth chairman, John Amgbare, carried placards with various inscriptions such as, “Okowa we are not safe in Patani” and “We need marine police base in Patani.”

Addressing newsmen at the Patani local council secretariat where they met the absence of the council chairman, the youth chairman said: “The spate of kidnappings in Patani and environs is alarming and embarrassing.

“How can the mother of the Pere be kidnapped alongside her sister just like that? We are asking the police to be up and doing in the discharge of their duties by rescuing the victims and bring the culprits to book.

“Also, we want the state government to partner with the council chairman, Perez Omoun in finding a lasting solution to the state of insecurity in Patani.”, he said.