WRPC casual workers urge NNPC to regularise status

By Jimitota Onoyume

No fewer than 700 casual staff of Warri Refining and Production Company, WRPC, have pleaded the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, to regularise their employment as it commences fresh recruitment across the country.

A statement by acting Chairman, Akaighe Dennis and acting Secretary, Onaodowan Paul of Uvwie WRPC Support/Contract Staff Workers said they were qualified for the various jobs they are doing at the moment.

“We have continued to eke out our living in conditions only akin to those of slaves even though we live as free men in our ancestral land,” they said, accusing the firm of adopting apartheid policy in the conditions of service.

“We humbly ask that the same measures applied in previous cases of NNPC general employment be applied in this case. It is also worthy to mention that the NNPC has already captured the biometric details of its entire support staff as a prerequisite process for internal recruitment.

“However, indications are that NNPC seems to be deviating from its previously planned internal recruitment process due to the vested interest of certain highly placed NNPC executive in Abuja,” the group said.