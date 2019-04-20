Woli Arole becomes new face of Ping Express

By Ayo Onikoyi

Ace Comedian/ Actor Woli Arole becomes the new face of Ping Express! The rapidly growing and expanding online money transfer service with coverage in Europe and over 30 countries including USA and Canada.

As the first indigenous operator to be licensed by the CBN, they have decided to collaborate with Woli Arole – a standup comedian and actor. He is well known for making people laugh with his comic skits on social media and stage acts. Woli Arole also recorded huge success in the Nollywood industry, with his first production titled “THE CALL”, which broke the box office earlier this year.

It’s therefore not surprising that he has joined the likes of Basketmouth in collaborating with a company that continuously strives to put smiles on the faces of our customers, while they send money to Africa via its platform