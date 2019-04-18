Wike suspends 12 Local Government Council Chairmen

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has suspended 12 Local Government Council Chairmen. The suspension of the council Chairmen is with immediate effect.
The suspended Council Chairmen include : Okrika, Emohua, Abua/Odual, Degema, Khana, Gokana, Ahoada East, Ikwerre, Eleme, Andoni, Omuma and Ogu/Bolo Local Government Areas.
The affected Council Chairmen were suspended for failure to participate in state official function.
