Why we converted to a public company – MTN

The Mobile Telephone Network, MTN, has changed it company status from a private company to a public liability company, PLC.

Disclosing this on Wednesday, Mr Fredi Moolman, the CEO of the company, opined, “Our conversion to a Plc is a major step towards listing by introduction on the Nigerian Stock Exchange in the first half of 2019.

“It is a reaffirmation of our long-term commitment to expanding investment opportunities for Nigerians, in addition to providing everyday services to them.

We look forward to continuing our engagement with the SEC and NSE to take forward the listing process.”

Details later: