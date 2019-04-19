What my 20-years music journey has taught me —Tuface Idibia

By Rotimi Agbana

During the week, most celebrated Nigerian artiste, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Face, now fondly called ‘2Baba’ celebrated 20-years on stage as the king of music in Nigeria at an intimate and exclusive appreciation dinner with key brands, corporate and individual partners whose invaluable support have propelled his musical success for two decades.

In a chat with Showtime, the ‘African Queen’ crooner was full of gratitude to God, his fans and everyone who have supported him one way or the other over the years.

“I just want to thank God for my musical journey, I want to thank everyone that has supported me on this journey so far because it’s been twenty years since I came out; twenty years since Nigeria knew me. People have been hearing my music before, from Benue and other cities, but the first time that I officially kicked off my music career professionally, from Plantashun Boyz was in 1999; twenty years ago. Since then I’ve been here. So many people have been part of my journey, there have been so much ups and downs. I’ve said so many things I shouldn’t have said,

I’ve made some foolish decisions; but then I’ve done a lot of great things that I’m grateful to God for. I’m grateful to God and all my fans for still being here; I’m grateful for all my critics and for all those that have supported me all these twenty years. It’s been lonely at the top, but it’s no more lonely, because many young bloods are now taking music even beyond where I took it to and that’s my joy. But you know as they say ‘Old soldier never dies’, so I’m still much relevant and at the top”, he said with excitement.

Speaking further, 2Baba who is set to continue the 20-year anniversary celebration with a series of activities revealed what his two decades of musical reign has taught him.

Fela and Kalakuta queens off to South Africa

“Twenty years in the music industry has taught me that whatever you do you must keep your head straight and do your thing. You don’t have to judge yourself by what others are doing. Everyone steers the boat of his/her life, the moment you begin to judge yourself by other people’s actions then you’re heading for a crash.”