Breaking News
Translate

We’ve provided adequate security for Easter in Lagos — Police Chief

On 6:34 amIn News by Idowu BankoleComments

By Esther Onyegbula

The Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Mr Zubairu Muazu, yesterday, assured the people in the State of adequate security during the Easter holidays. 

Police, kidnap

Muazu gave the assurance while briefing newsmen on the Command’s activities at the headquarters.

He said that all the units,   area commands and divisions were all at red alert.

How CP Muazu calmed frayed nerves in Lagos

He said: “Our deployments are targeted towards combating traffic robbery and easing the free flow of traffic across the State. Our tactical units are repositioned for an intelligence-driven approach to tackling the menace of kidnapping,  armed robbery,  cultism and gangsterism.

“Our Rapid Response Squad equipped  with the state of the art facilities is more than ever ready to promptly and effectively respond to distress  calls/emergencies in any part of the state.”


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.