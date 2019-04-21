Trials for the 30th FISU Games begin

Trials for the 30th edition of International University Sports Federation (FISU) Games in Italy has been slated to hold on April 24th – 28th, 2019 at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile Ife, Osun State.

The biennial World University Games which started six decades ago in Torino will be staged in Napoli, Italy from July 3rd – 14th, 2019, and it will feature 18 events.

President, Nigerian University Games Association (NUGA), Prof. Stephen Hamafyelto stated that trials for five sporting events namely; athletics, judo, tennis, table-tennis and taekwondo in which they are participating at the games will commence as scheduled.

Prof. Hamafyelto said: “Preparations for FISU Games 2019 in Napoli, have commenced. All universities participating are to start intensive training of their athletes in preparatory for the trials.

“Universities coming with athletes in judo and taekwondo should be mindful of these weight categories as officials will not accept anything less or more. Letters of invitation for the trials have been sent by the secretary general, NUGA.

“Athletes who successfully make the trials will be invited for a close camping in June. Only athletes whose Universities paid their AVCNU/NUGA dues will be eligible to make the final team for FISU, as NUGA is not under any obligation to contact Vice-Chancellors on individual basis.”