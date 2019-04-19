Tiv/Jukun crisis: Five killed in fresh attack in Taraba

By Femi Bolaji

Jalingo – Five persons have been reportedly killed while three others were injured in Wapan Naku, a suburb of Wukari town in Taraba state, in a renewed hostility between the Tiv and Jukun ethnic groups Friday morning.



Chairman of Wukari local government area, Daniel Adi who confirmed the casualty figure via telephone, also said some other persons were also missing.

The latest attack on Wukari is coming barely four days after stakeholders during a meeting by the Taraba and Benue state deputy governors, Traditional rulers and Youth groups of both ethnic groups at Federal University, Wukari sued for peace between the two warring ethnic groups.

According to Adi,: “it is unfortunate that after a peace meeting between Taraba and Benue state government on Monday, we woke up to a fresh attack on our people in Wapan Naku.

“Five of our men were killed while three others were injured and about 28 houses were also burnt. Some of our people are also missing,” he said.

Contacted, spokesman of the state police command, DSP David Misal confirmed the attack and said he was waiting for details of the casualty from the DPO of Wukari.