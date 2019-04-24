Tinubu mourns death of Olowo of Owo

The National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Bola Tinubu, has commiserated with the Olagbegi Royal Family, the Olowo-in-Council and the people of Owo town in Ondo State over the demise of Olowo of Owo, Oba Folagbade Olateru-Olagbegi.

The Ondo State Government on April 18, announced the death of Oba Olateru-Olagbegi. He was age 77.

Tinubu, in a condolence message by his media Officer, Mr Tunde Rahman on Tuesday in Lagos, also commiserated with Ondo State Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu over the death.

He said that the prominent traditional ruler died when his wise counsel and peace initiatives not only in ancient Owo town but across Yorubaland were still required.

“Oba Olateru-Olagbegi was a highly respected traditional ruler who contributed immensely to the peace and development of Owo kingdom and Ondo State.

“He loved his people and the Yoruba race dearly. A man of peace, he was reputed for his peace initiatives and bridge-building efforts.

“He was also unmistakable in his outward appearance. Oba Olateru-Olagbegi was distinctively Yoruba in shape and form.

“He carried himself with dignity and grace commensurate with the magnificence of the traditional stool he occupied.

” For as the capital of Yoruba city-state between 1400 and 1600 AD, Owo occupied an enviable place in Yoruba traditional history. The pioneer Olowo of Owo was the direct descendant of Oduduwa, the progenitor of the Yoruba race.

“Owo has also produced great sons and daughters, which included the last President of Egbe Omo Oduduwa and Second Republic governor of Ondo State, Chief Michael Ajasin, ” he said.

Tinubu said that the wise counsel of late Oba Olateru-Olagbegi would be deeply missed by the Yoruba across the country and beyond.

“I wish the soul of our late monarch eternal rest. May the Olagbegi family, the people of Owo and indeed all of us find the strength to continue where he has stopped, ” Tinubu said.