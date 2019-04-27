The story of my humble beginnings — Kaffy

BY ROTIMI AGBANA

World class Nigerian dancer, choreographer, dance instructor and fitness coach, Kafayat Oluwatoyin Shafau-Ameh, better known as Kaffy, is well-loved and admired for her dancing abilities and the fact that she successfully transformed her passion and drive into a lucrative career.

In a chat with Seyi Banigbe on her TV show, ‘Binging with the Game Changers’, the Guinness World Record holder who grew up with the dream of becoming an Aeronautical Engineer but eventually had to study Data Processing and Computer Science at the Olabisi Onabanjo University, recounted how she grappled with the hard knocks of life to build a solid successful career.

AFCON 2019: Super Eagles to face Guinea, Madagascar, Burundi

“Though I was born into wealth, I lived in poverty for a while when at age 11, my parents separated. I and my siblings lived with their mum, and life became so difficult that they found it difficult to eke out a living. We literally consumed garri for seven months consecutively. I catered for myself and my family by going to the farm. I would harvest vegetables and sell to make money.”

“Along the line, I joined an aerobics class at the National Stadium in order to lose weight and was always regular and punctual. This prompted my aerobics teacher to appoint me to lead the class whenever she was unavailable. Being a dancer, I infused dancing into aerobics and the class loved it, always wanting me to lead whenever the teacher was absent. I got promoted and began to train athletes.”

Don’t repeat operation python dance, Ohanaeze warns army

“During one of my weekends at the National Stadium for dance rehearsals and workouts, I was approached by a promoter for a modeling job. Part of the modeling activity was choreography. Even though I didn’t want to do the choreography at first, I later agreed and asked the promoter to allow me to do a solo performance. Unknown to me, many artistes were present at the event and loved my performance. The rest is history”, she said.

No doubt, Kaffy has featured in numerous award-winning musical videos for many A-list artistes in Nigeria and across the globe. She won a Special Recognition Award at the 2018 edition of Headies, for her significant contribution to Nigeria’s entertainment.