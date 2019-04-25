Suspects who killed four policemen in Edo paraded by police

…Men who sold three siblings arrested

By Alemma-Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – IT was a harvest of high profile suspected criminals yesterday as the police in Edo State, paraded suspected criminals who last month killed four policemen including the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), the Divisional Crime Officer (DCO), an Inspector and a pregnant station officer in Afuze, Owan East local government area who claimed they killed the officers to free their gang members who being detained in the station for alleged theft.

Also paraded by the Commissioner of Police, Danmallam Muhammed were two men, Kenneth Ofeke and Stephen Obi, who allegedly sold three siblings for N500,000 in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. The names of the siblings two of which are twins were given as Wisdom, Kenneth and Sunny.

Six suspects who killed the police personnel were among 41 other suspected criminals paraded at the Edo state Police Command, Benin City, Edo State.

One of the suspects, Agunu Ernest aged 24, confessed that he contacted his gang led by a man simply identified as Abaga who is still at large through a phone call to come and rescue their gang members from Afuze police station where they had been detained. He claimed that Abaga provided the ammunition used in the operation.

He said the gang members were arrested at Ihievbe, a neighbouring community for theft of a motorcycle and detained at the Afuze Police station before his gang invaded the station leading to the killing of 4 Policemen on duty.

He said; “I was in Benin when I was contacted to come to Afuze that our boys were arrested and detained at Afuze Police station. On arrival, I met Abaga who told to me to join in the operation to rescue some detainees. It was after we had some alcohol we moved to the station. He (Abaga) gave me a gun and on getting there he started shooting.

“He ordered the four policemen into one of the offices and asked them to pull their uniforms and shoot them before setting the detainees free.”

Meanwhile, the two men who sold the three siblings were said to have taken them from Edo State and sold in Port Harcourt to a woman who later resold them to other persons in Lagos State.

The police are yet to determine whether the children are still alive.

Kenneth, aged 26, claimed that he led his supposed girlfriend to sell the children because they were unwell and he could not cater for them just as he claimed that he discussed the sales of the children with their mother.

According to him, “I hail from Ebonyi State. We are from the same state. I have not paid her bride price. She gave birth to twins. She was not okay after delivery. The children were not well. My parents are not alive so I sought to look for help. I called one aunty in Port Harcourt.

“We took the children to Port Harcourt. The aunty made some inquiry. I gave her the children to take care of and she gave me N500,000.

“We didn’t discuss price. She just gave me the money. I am a Welder. There is no help and the children are not well. Their mother was my girlfriend. She had Wisdom for a man before I met her. She took in after we parted but said the man she had the twins for does not care for her.”

Stephen, aged 48, said he only provided his Goodness and Mercy Orphanage home for the children to be adopted and not sold. He said he collected N50,000 as logistics per child.

But the police described Kenneth as a serial child trafficker who had earlier sold a yet to be identified baby for N1m in Port Harcourt.

Edo state Police Commissioner, Danmallam Mohammed who led newsmen on the parade appealed to members of public to always avail the command with useful information to rid the state of criminal elements.

