Surprise as Amaechi’s men accept Wike’s olive branch

Sen Uchendu calls Wike ‘reformed Governor’

Urges Wike to revive Amaechi’s projects he neglected

PORT HARCOURT – GOVERNOR’S Nyesom Wike’s post-election olive branch to Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi and other Rivers state opposition leaders yielded surprise result yesterday as top political associates of Amaechi pledged to support Wike in moving Rivers forward.

The Amaechi allies led by Sen Andrew Uchendu yesterday at the Port Harcourt state office of Amaechi’s faction of Rivers APC admitted that they believe Wike was sincere in his April 17 call on all Rivers people to embrace collaboration and peaceful coexistence, irrespective of political divide and interest.

Sen Uchendu added that, “Happily enough, Amaechi, in his Easter Message re-echoed Wike’s position on the fact that Rivers has suffered enough and every true son and daughter be prepared to make necessary sacrifice for return of peace in our land.

“His clarion call, we hope, is one that should signal end to politicking and the beginning of governance. Rivers people must now become the centre of all politics and governance.

“We can’t continue to toy with lives of our people or take them for granted. A key indicator of good governance is the return of peace and security in the state.”

Wike urged to learn from Amaechi

Uchendu further suggested that, “Thankfully, Wike can draw from the experience of his predecessor, Amaechi, who inherited a state plagued by massive insecurity and infrastructural decay but within first few years in office, addressed these challenges and set the state on the path of recovery.

“Wike as then Chief of Staff can attest to the massive investments in men and materials by former Governor Amaechi in the security sector to enable the state gain respite. Today, life in Rivers has become brutish and worthless with kidnapping and killings occurring daily.

“Only last week, four youths were beheaded in Ovogo, Emohua LGA. This is the narrative our reformed Governor must change. We can offer some more areas of immediate intervention”

Areas Wike must pay attention

On areas Wike must focus immediate intervention in moving Rivers forward, Uchendu suggested, “revitalization of the C4i Security architecture of the previous administration. Rehabilitation of sons and daughters roaming streets of foreign lands because of the cancellation or stoppage of their scholarship awards.

“Re-activation of the Greater Port Harcourt Project and completion of some of the laudable pro-people projects embarked upon by the administration of the Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi. These done, we can expect to begin to see some changes.”

He further mentioned unemployment and education as other critical sectors in which Wike must embrace reforms, particularly in revising structures earlier initiated by his predecessor.

“Worse still, Rivers government has failed to take advantage of numerous federal government initiatives by the Buhari Administration to create jobs and support micro businesses for others at the bottom rung of the ladder.”

He concluded that, “Let us assure Governor Wike that the APC has never and will never shy away from doing all it can to ensure a more secured, purposeful and prosperous Rivers State. Indeed this has been our ethos and mantra ever since we began elections.

“We abhor the thought not to mention the fact that any Rivers resident should be killed. We therefore join our voices to the call for a peaceful and united Rivers. One in which every stakeholder is treated equally and no one held as a pariah for holding a different political view”

