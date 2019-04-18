Students hail President Buhari for New Minimum Wage

Enugu – The Progressive Students Movement (PSM), a Pan-African Students group, has hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for signing the New Minimum Wage Bill into Law.



Buhari on Thursday signed the Minimum Wage Repeal and Re-enactment Bill 2019 into law and to take effect from April 18.

Sen. Ita Enang, Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate) disclosed this while briefing State House correspondents in Abuja.

The President of PSM in Nigeria, Mr Bestman Okereafor, gave the commendation in a statement made available to NAN on Thursday in Enugu.

Okereafor noted that PSM saw the signing as a long awaited gesture to workers in Nigeria to enjoy the fruit of their labour.

He, however, appealed to state governors to strictly adhere with the new monthly minimum wage by prompt payment of workers’ wages or salaries in their various states.

“The attention of the leadership of the PSM has been drawn to the decision of President Buhari to sign into law the Minimum Wage Repeal and Re-Enactment Act, 2019.

“By this Act, the new minimum wage is now N30,000. PSM considers this as a progressive minded decision, considering what is obtainable in other countries in Africa and the World.

“Information at our disposal reveals that President Buhari assented to the Act on Thursday in Abuja, mandating all employers of labour across the country to pay workers a minimum of N30,000 monthly wage,’’ he said.

The Senate had on March 19, approved N30,000 as the new national minimum wage with an appeal to the Federal Government to expedite action on its assent and implementation. (NAN)