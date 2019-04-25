…Demands immediate release of the school principal

By Dirisu Yakubu

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has alerted the nation of an alleged threat to the life of its governorship candidate in the 2018 Osun state election, Senator Ademola Adeleke.

This is even as the party fingered the ruling party for allegedly masterminding a plot to frustrate Adeleke in his bid to seek redress in court following the victory earlier secured at the tribunal a few weeks ago.

Addressing a press conference yesterday in Abuja, National Publicity Secretary of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan said the PDP has uncovered moves aimed at silencing the dance-loving Adeleke.

“It may interest you to know that certain desperate elements of the All Progressives Congress, APC, who are unsettled that they cannot stop Senator Adeleke from retrieving his governorship mandate freely given to him by the people of Osun state, are now viciously plotting to use all means to put him out of circulation.

“Given the series of unrelenting attacks, threats and the desperation now being exhibited by the APC, our party has become apprehensive that there are plots to silence Senator Adeleke as a way to terminate his efforts to retrieve his governorship mandate in the court.

“Part of the plot is to frame and arrest the Principal of his school, Ede Muslim High School, Ede, Mr Kadili Adejare Abass, on trump-up charges that Senator Adeleke’s School testimonial was forged with the aim of using such fabrication as a basis to smear and clamp down on Senator Adeleke.

“Nigerians will recall that the PDP had earlier alerted the public that having failed in their project to brand Senator Adeleke’s West African Examination Council, WAEC Certificate as fake, APC leaders, particularly those operating from Lagos were weaving a new fabrication that Senator Adeleke’s School Testimonial was ‘forged,” the publicity scribe said on behalf of his party.

According to him, “a former commissioner in Osun state was used by the APC leaders to reach and compromise certain top police officers to use the fabrications to arrest and embarrass Senator Adeleke and the Principal of his School, Ede Muslim High School even when they have not committed any crime.

“Yesterday (Wednesday), the Nigerian police in collaboration with the APC arrested Mr Abass, the Principal of the Ede Muslim High School, Ede as well as the wife of the school’s Registrar, Mrs Rofiyat Oladepo and her nine months old baby.

“Information available to the PDP shows that AIG Adeleye Oyebade of Zone II, Oshogbo, ordered the arrest of the innocent Principal of the school and the Registrar.

“When the Registrar, Mr Kabir Oladipo could not be reached as he is undergoing treatment for legs and arms injuries he sustained in a motor accident, AIG Oyebade allegedly ordered one ASP Faliyu to arrest the wife, Mrs Rofiyatu Oladepo, with her 9 months old baby. Both the innocent mother and her baby were dumped at the Zone II Police headquarters, Osogbo.”

The PDP also claimed to have been informed: “of how AIG Oyebade allegedly told those who went to visit the detainees last night (Wednesday night) that they are continuing the criminal aspect of the civil action commenced by the APC, which is still in court.”

The text of the press conference continued: “The PDP holds that it is most unfortunate that the Nigeria Police will allow certain elements within its ranks to yield themselves as tools in the hands of the oppressive APC in their desperation to thwart the mandate of the people of Osun state, which they freely gave to Senator Ademola Adeleke.

“It is clear that there is no way a school principal, who duly signed and issued a school testimonial with his own hand and position, can be said to have “forged” the same testimonial.

“Moreso, the school register as well as the WAEC result and certificate eminently show that Senator Adeleke attended the school, sat for WAEC examination and obtained the certificate, which has been validated even by a court of competent jurisdiction, thus also authenticating the school testimonial.

“The PDP, therefore, calls on the Inspector General of Police, Adamu Mohammed to call his men to order on issues related to Senator Adeleke’s determination to retrieve his governorship mandate, which was stolen by the APC.

“While the PDP further urges the IGP to order the immediate release of the innocent School Principal, the wife of the school registrar and her baby, our party counsel the APC and their allies to end their schemes against Senator Adeleke, as they will all come to nought in the face of justice and the will of the people Osun state.

“The PDP, therefore, calls on Nigerians to hold the APC and their agents responsible should Senator Adeleke becomes a victim of any harm or sudden disappearance.”

Senator Adeleke is contesting the declaration of Adegboyega Oyetola of the APC as the winner of the September 22, 2018, Osun governorship election, citing alleged manipulation of the electoral process.

VANGUARD