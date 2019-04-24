Security: Buratai harps on cross-border cooperation

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt. Gen. Tukur Yusuf Buratai, on Wednesday said the military is deepening regional and inter-state cooperation in some of its operations in Northwest and Northeast, in a bid to tackling security challenges.

Buratai stated this after paying a courtesy call on the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, at the Government House in Kaduna.

He explained that the approach was to expand military cooperation, where criminals crossing into neighbouring countries were pursued and apprehended.

”As along as we are the one pursuing them, we have the right to enter into the territory of a neighbouring country to deal with them and the country has also been granted permission to pursue criminals into our own territory,” he said.

Buratai also stressed that similar approach is also applicable locally, as the military operations cut across all states of the federation, adding that criminals spilling over to another state or command would be pursued and apprehended.

”We used to have this problem before — criminals crossing over to other state and commanders saying, ‘no it is not my area of operation’.

“This would no longer be tenable, as the commanders have been directed appropriately,” he said.

He also assured that the Nigerian Army would continue to work assiduously with other sister services, including the Police and other security agencies, to restore security to the region

The COAS was in Kaduna State to attend the first quarter Annual Conference of Nigerian Army, Infantry Corps, in Jaji.

He explained that the operational bases in Birnin Gwari and Kafanchan will soon be transformed into full battalion.

Buratai thanked the State Government for its support and encouragement for the military formations and personnel deployed within the state.

According to him, the State Government has contributed in so many ways to the operations of the Army, including procuring new vehicles, provision of accommodation and engaging in public sensitisation on security matters.

Earlier in his remark, Gov. El-Rufai thanked the Army for its security support, especially for the establishment of military base in Kafanchan, in southern part of the state.

He said the military base in Kafanchan has brought about relative peace in the area and environs.

The governor, who was represented by Deputy Governor Bala Bantex, lauded the adoption of regional cooperation in handling the security situation.