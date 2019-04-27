Searching for Love?

Sponsorship/Networking

•Tom resides in Obalende area of Lagos, needs kind hearted Nigerians to help him with the sum of N50, 000, to enable him rent a shop as temporal accommodation, acct 3445322015, FCMB Bank, Tom I. Anthony. 08032184252,08020610051

•Rose 24, needs financial assistance to open a Spa shop in Abuja. 08143395521

•Ndidi 21, from Anambra State, needs help to raise her children. 08032362670

Friends

Searching Female

•Amanda 22, slim, tall, fair in complexion and resides in Abuja, needs male and female friends who can assist her financially. 08186331929, 08186443138

Searching Male

•Ola, 34, resides in Asaba, Delta State, needs a lady, either a widow or single mother, who also resides in Asaba as a casual friend. 08122871126

Lovers

Searching Female

•Karen 22, beautiful a final year student of Uniben, resides in Benin, needs a hardworking, self employed man, aged 28-32, for a relationship, that can lead to marriage serious minded guys only.09093662675, 08059482372

•Joy learned Igbo by tribe, a Pentecostal, with good potentials, needs a genuine rich widower, with few children, who is God fearing, tall, lovely homely,

handsome, and educated man, aged 40 and above, for a serious relationship that can lead to marriage. 07065658063

•Trichia, 29, fair, tall, busty and beautiful with an alluring backside, needs a caring, mature man to call her own.09060829348

•A lady, from Delta State, needs a serious minded man, aged 35-40, for a relationship.09033975837

•Beauty from Ebonyi State, needs a God fearing, loving and financially ok, Igbo man, aged 30-38, for a serious relationship that can lead to marriage. 08147033933

Searching Male

•Chuks, 45, dark incomplexion, and a businessman, needs an employed lady, for marriage. 09024080923

•Michael 37, resides in Lagos, needs a good looking and employed lady, who is seriously ready for marriage. 08126360439

•Boatman from Anambra State needs a lady, aged 23-33, for a relationship, that will lead to marriage. 08130594182

•Tai 28, businessman in Lagos, needs a God fearing lady for a relationship. 08075114654,08022959609

•Peter 30,from Edo State, but resides in River State, needs a lady,that can make him happy, for a relationship.08052407928

•David 36, handsome, God fearing, an engineer, resides in Port Harcourt, but lost his job since 2017, needs a lady as a wife, aged 21-36, who is employed and can stand by him. 09083918384

•Chike 42, a graduate, from Imo State, but resides in Port Harcourt, needs a lady, that is God fearing, self employed, financially independent, aged 25-36, for a serious relationship that can lead to marriage. 09067082139, e-mail chemicalcharly@gmail.com,07038266405

•Henry 32, employed, needs a hardworking and industrious lady, who is fair incomplexion, educated, genotype AA and Igbo by tribe, for a serious relationship that will lead to marriage. 08122102149

•Jeremiah 35, employed from Bayelsa State, but resides in Rivers State Port Harcourt, needs a serious and matured lady, aged 25-33, for a relationship, strictly for a serious minded lady, preferably from Delta, Edo, Abuja, Cross Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Port Harcourt. 08147838744,08088979246

•Chukwu 38, slim, fair in complexion, sincere, God fearing, from Enugu State, needs a lady that is educated, employed, self employed or into business, for a relationship that will lead to marriage. 08148686348

•Oyeleye 45, needs a Yoruba lady, who is a Muslim, aged 25-35, for marriage.08037290859

•Johnson 30, employed and resides in Uyo, needs a lady, aged 23 and above, who is a graduate, Christian,employed and willing to get married. 08065417004

•Olushola 35, employed, from Ibadan, but resides in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, needs an employed Christian Yoruba lady, aged 25-32, for a serious relationship.09039610706, 08027179265 aoluwalonshola@gmail.com

Sugar Cares

Searching Male

•Shaggy 35, adorable, fun to be with, needs a rich sugar mummy, aged 38-55, who can shower him with love and money. 08062694160

•Danjuma from Warri, needs a sugar mummy that can take care of him, for a relationship.08054971699

•Greg in resides in Anambra State, needs a sugar mummy. 07062763223,08114734662

Disclaimer!

Dear readers, please note that we neither operate, nor are we an affiliate of any match–making agency in or outside the country. Any reader who transacts business with any one claiming to be our agent does so at his/her own risk. Our mission is only to provide a platform for social networking.

Also note that neither Vanguard, nor Yetunde Arebi will be liable for any error in the publication of requests which may result in any form of embarrassment to any member of the public. We therefore request that text must be sent through at least one of the numbers for contact. This notice is necessary to enable us serve you better in our refreshingly different style. You can send your requests to 33055. For enquiries, text or call 08026651636, or 08054700825

