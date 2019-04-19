Prophet Nwoko, Biafra activist, butchered in his Enugu residence

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU- BIAFRA activist, Prophet Anthony Nwoko has been butchered in his Enugu residence, located around Ugbene II, Nike area of Enugu metropolis.

Information has it that Nwoko was found slaughtered in his one bedroom apartment by neighbours who promptly reported the incident to Police on Monday this week.

Information about his death however got to newsmen on Thursday night while the Enugu police spokesman, Ebere Amaraizu confirmed the death on Friday, saying the commissioner of police, Sulieman Balarabe has directed the homicide police to commence investigation on the brutal murder.

Close by neighbours said Nwoko’s door was found ajar and having not seen him for the day, his room and entered into where he was found in the pool of his blood, butchered.

Nwoko who had been sick and fairy in his last interview accused the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, of plotting against him for saying that the group was induced by politicians to revise IPOB’s previous order to boycott the 2019 elections.

IPOB’s Deputy leader, Uche Mefor however replied him then, that he was an ingrate who had benefited so much from IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

Mefor had said: “Let it be on record that Nnamdi Kanu rescued fake prophet Nwoko from destitution on the streets of Ajegunle in Lagos where he was dumped following his deportation from USA.

“It was the same Nnamdi Kanu that took him to Enugu and later paid for his accommodation. Even from prison Nnamdi Kanu authorised for him to be moved to a one bed apartment which he paid for from detention in Kuje.

“This prophet of Baal visited Afaraukwu in 2017 to felicitate with Kanu and to ask for more money to open a ministry and be like Father Mbaka, but Kanu turned him down and since then he has been bitter.

“Recently, he thinks that he has arrived with the help of his fellow traitors in governor’s lodge across the South East. They think they can command followership and loyalty the same way Kanu does and therefore through these baseless and dubious claims of having revelations from God, they hope to discredit the Biafran leader and win over Biafrans to their side.”