Police arrest phone thief in Warri, recover 243 phones

By Akpokona Omafuaire

WARRI – ANTI-PHONE Theft operatives of the Nigerian Police Force, Ebrumede Division of Delta State Saturday apprehended one phone thief, just as they recover 243 stolen phones as surge for phone theft increase geometrically.

The breakthrough was recorded on a day about 3,000 phone theft victims besieged Ebrumede Police Station for help.

Vanguard learnt that the victims were from Udu, Jeddo, Ubeji, Warri, Aladja, Ubogo, and other communities.

It was also revealed by the Police that they have successfully recovered two hundred and twenty three (243) mobile phones and handed them over to their owners, including that of one Mr. Samson James, a medical doctor with the Nigerian Navy.

Mr. Samson James’s wife was allegedly robbed at gunpoint by suspected armed robbers who carted away her Infinite Smart Phone, unspecified amount of money and other valuables three days ago in Warri.

However, luck ran out against the suspect, Ogheneovo Omonefe who was arrested after the stolen phone was tracked by Officers of the Ebrumede Police Division in alliance with Abuja colleagues using modern tracking technology.

The suspect Ogheneovo Omonefe told Vanguard at the police station that he did not steal the phone from the victim but purchased it from a friend.

The 27-year-old suspect insisted that he bought the phone for N12,000 from a friend simply identified as Abraham at Hausa Quarters in Warri.

The Naval Personnel whose wife was allegedly robbed, Mr. Samson James refused to speak to journalists, saying he must get approval from his Superior before he could grant any interview to the press.

James said, “If I have to do that, first I have to incident the matter at the base. We need to take him (suspect) to our base, interview him and hand him over to the Police again.

“I will be at the Station tomorrow to see the DPO. Let’s meet there and if there is any need for an interview, I will let you know.”

Vanguard also learnt that the Ebrumede Police Divisional Officer, CSP Aniete Eyoh with Officers of the “Anti-Phone theft Unit” newly set up at the Station had also earlier recovered the mobile phone of the Judge of the Delta State High Court 3 in Warri, Hon. Justice Onojohwo.

The Honourable Justice Vanguard learnt was attacked, robbed and beaten by suspected armed robbers at his residence recently.

It was learnt that the phone was recovered within thirty (30) working days by the Police with high powered technology.

CSP Aniete Eyoh, Ebrumede Divisional Police Officer declined comments on the matter.

Commissioner of Police, CP Adeyinka Adeleke in a telephone chat on Sunday afternoon said, “It seems so but I have not been able to get details.”

