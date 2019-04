President Muhammadu Buhari has given automatic employment to 168 ex-corps members and also scholarships up to Doctorate level in Nigerian universities of their choice.

The president was represented by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo announced the offer at the combined 2015/2016/2017 President’s NYSC Honours Award held at the State House Banquet Hall, Abuja.

The awardees would be absorbed into the Federal Civil Service.