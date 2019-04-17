A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
Breaking News
Translate
Photos: Aisha Buhari, govs’ wives hold parley on insecurity
The wife of the President Hajia Aisha Buhari with the wife of the Chairman, APC Governors Forum, Dame Nkechi Okorocha, Mrs. Olufunke Amos, a security expert and wife of other governors held a parley in Abuja on the role of women in finding lasting solutions to the insecurity problems in the country at the State House, Abuja.