Photos: Aisha Buhari, govs’ wives hold parley on insecurity

The wife of the President Hajia Aisha Buhari with the wife of the Chairman, APC Governors Forum, Dame Nkechi Okorocha, Mrs. Olufunke Amos, a security expert and wife of other governors held a parley in Abuja on the role of women in finding lasting solutions to the insecurity problems in the country at the State House, Abuja.

Wife of the President, Hajia Aisha Buhari flanked by the wife of the Chairman, APC Governors Forum, Dame Nkechi Okorocha and a Security Expert, Mrs. Olufunke Amos (mni) (5r) joined by other governors wives after a workshop to on the role of women in finding lasting solutions to the insecurity problems in the country at the State House, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 17/04/2019
Wife of the President, Hajia Aisha Buhari flanked by the wife of the Chairman, APC Governors Forum, Dame Nkechi Okorocha and a Security Expert, Mrs. Olufunke Amos (mni) (3r) joined by other governors
wives odring a workshop on the role of women in finding lasting solutions to insecurity in the country at the State House, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 17/04/2019

