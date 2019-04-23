PDP accuses INEC of plotting crisis in Lagos

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Tuesday accused the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, of plotting crisis in Lagos state, saying it is disobeying the order of the Federal High Court to declare the results of the February 23, 2019 National Assembly elections for Ajeromi/Ifelodun Federal Constituency, which it claimed was “clearly won by its candidate, Honourable Rita Orji.

The party said by insisting on conducting a supplementary poll for an already concluded election, even in defiance of the ruling of the court, “INEC has confirmed fears that it has been compromised to create situations to subvert the will of the people and award the Ajeromi/Ifelodun Federal Constituency seat to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

In a statement signed its National Party Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party said it is aware of “vicious designs by an APC cabal in Lagos to foist their stooge on the Ajeromi/Ifelodun Federal Constituency seat and use him to divert resources and opportunities meant for the welfare of the masses in the constituency, to finance their wasteful lifestyle.

The statement continued: “This practically informs the desperation by the APC to forcefully take over the Ajeromi/Ifelodun seat; a malicious project that has failed and will always fail.

“It is not in doubt that Ajeromi/Ifelodun federal constituency has always been a stronghold of the PDP. Given the popularity of our candidate and our party across the Federal constituency, even if the election is conducted ten times, our party will always win.

“The PDP therefore insists that the already established victory of our candidate, Hon. Rita Orji, in the February 23, 2019 National Assembly, must be declared in accordance with the will of the people. Anything short of this is a willful assault on our democratic process.”