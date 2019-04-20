PDP accuses APC of fresh plots to smear Adeleke

Dirisu Yakubu

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, yesterday accused leaders of the All Progressives Congress, APC, of plots to discredit its candidate in the 2018 Osun governorship election, Senator Ademola Adeleke.

The party said: “having failed in their project to brand Senator Adeleke’s School Certificate as fake, APC leaders, including those operating from Lagos State, are now knitting a very ludicrous allegation that the School Testimonial of its candidate was forged, with a view to smearing his image in the eyes of the unsuspecting public.”

In a statement signed by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP said it “already has information on how the APC used a former commissioner in the state to reach out to certain top security officers to use the fabrications to arrest and embarrass Senator Adeleke and the Principal of his School, Ede Muslim High School, Ede, Mr. Kadili Adejare Abass.”

The statement continued: “Our party has also been fully informed of how huge sums of money has been forwarded as bribe to the compromised security agents to arraign and humiliate Senator Adeleke and Mr. Adejare Abass on fabricated charges, even when they know they cannot prove any case.

“The PDP has intelligence of attempts by agents of the APC to hack into the school files to mutilate relevant academic documents, just to get at Senator Adeleke, not minding the harm such would cause other students of the school.

“Such wickedness can only come from depraved and decadent individuals who are desperate to subvert the will of the people at all costs.

“The PDP, however, counsels the APC to accept its defeat in the Osun Governorship election and desist from acts of mischief against Senator Adeleke as such will all come to naught.

“The party also charges Nigerians, particularly the people of Osun, to continue to be at alert in resisting the noxious schemes of the APC against their will as a people.”