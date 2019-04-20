Panic in Rivers community as policeman stab man to death

By Davies Iheamnachor

There was panic in Atali community in Ohio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State Thursday as a police officer, identified as inspector Chinedu, was said to have stabbed a youth in the area to death. The 20-year-old victim, Nyebuchi Ihunwo, was killed by the police man attached to Elimghu, while on duty in the area.

It was gathered that Ihunwo had gone to buy roasted plantain and fish some meters away from his home, when two police men confronted him. It was gathered that the victim had inquired from the policemen what his offence was before Chinedu who got angry brought out knife and stabbed the victim.

The development provoked the youths in the area to embark on protest to the police station to find out the cause of the killing. However, Saturday Vanguard gathered that when the community youths got to the police station, the officers on duty opened fire on them.

Confirming the development, the Paramount Ruler of Atali, Chief Theophilus Ejekwu, Eze Rishi Ohia of Atali, said that the youths were shot during the peaceful protest and that three people were wounded.

Ejekwu gave the names of the victims shot by the police as: Precious Gladstone, Chibueze Amaewhule and Toruchi Ezekiel, adding that the three youths have been hospitalised.

According to Chief Ejekwu, “I was not there when it happened but the story I got was that the boy went to buy roasted plantain and fish when two police men met him. The policemen held him, and he expressed surprise as he didn’t have any problem with anybody. But the policemen pounced on him and striped him naked. One of the officers brought out a knife and stabbed him while his intestine gushed out. The same boy was running to their station before he died. Our youths then went on protest, but the same police officers opened fire on them and shot three persons.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Rivers State, Usman Belel, faulted the claims of the community, stating that youths from Elimghu destroyed a perimeter fence at the police station and burnt property belonging to an officer, Israel Sunday. Belel also said that the youths had also attempted to burn down the police station before they were stopped by officers.