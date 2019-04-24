OPPO makes first launch in Nigeria

By Prince Osuagwu

Mobile device maker, OPPO has concluded plans to launch its F11 Pro device in Nigeria. This will be the first time ever the global smartphone giant will be launching any of its flagship products in Nigeria.

OPPO is a leading innovative global smartphone brand. As of today, the company provides cutting edge smartphones to over 200 million people all over the world. OPPO is ranked among the top five global smartphone brands and is popular for its stylish smartphone designs, quality photography experience and the status symbol it provides to its users.

OPPO was the first mobile brand in the world to launch smartphones with 5MP and 16MP front cameras and also the first to introduce the motorised rotating camera, the Ultra HD feature and the 5x Dual Camera Zoom technology. OPPO’s Selfie Expert F series launched in 2016 drove a selfie trend in the world.

Oppo prides itself as trendsetters in premium smartphone design and state-of-the-art camera technology in the global smartphone industry. The event is slated for Friday at the Oriental Hotels, Lagos.