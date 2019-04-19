Nwoko’s murder: Our hands are clean – IPOB

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU- THE Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has washed its hands off the murder of one of its member, Prophet Anthony Nwoko, who was killed in his Enugu residence early this week.

IPOB spokesman, Emma Powerful said that fingering IPOB members of perpetrating the act is a diversionary act. He accused Nigeria security agencies of mastermind Nwkolo’s killing.

Powerful, who spoke with Vanguard admitted that Nwoko was one of its members and wondered why the murder should be turned against the group.

He said that if the motive behind the murder was because of Nwoko’s previous association with Nnamdi Kanu, the death would not dampen the spirit of Biafra agitation.

This diversionary tactics will never work. Whoever it was within the Nigerian security apparatus that dreamt up this ruse is a colossal failure because we IPOB have faced worse and came out stronger.

“Should independent autopsy confirm any foul play in the reported death of Anthony Nwoko, then DSS and Army will be held accountable.

“Their recent spate of abductions and killings across Biafraland is proof, if any is needed, that they would commit whatever atrocity they can, in the hope of implicating IPOB.

“We mourn the loss of every Biafran and in this regard we remember those shot dead in Asaba a few days ago on Monday 15 April, recent victims of Fulani terrorist attacks in Anambra, Delta and Abia,” Powerful said.

He also noted that Nwoko’s murder will not stop Nnamdi Kanu’s planned speech on Saturday, adding that if the federal government had its way, it would have blamed the travels of Justice Onneghene on IPOB.