Northeast youths support Lawan for Senate President

The Northeast Youth Alliance, on Monday, supported the endorsement of Sen. Ahmad Lawan by the All Progressives Congress (APC) as Senate President for the 9th Assembly.

Alhaji Munkailu Abdulrahman, the National Coordinator of the group, made this known while speaking with newsmen in Damaturu.

Abdulrahman said membership of the alliance cuts across six states.

He explained that members of the group were currently on tour of the states to mobilise youths and elders to support the aspiration of Lawan.

“We have representatives from Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Taraba, and Yobe going around the states.

“Our representatives are speaking with elders and youths of the region to have a united position and support Lawan who has already been endorsed by the APC.

“Political and cultural leaders from the Northeast have a duty to promote unity and to talk to the contenders to support the party’s choice so as not to wash away this opportunity.

“This is an opportunity for the Northeast to produce the next Senate president. We cannot watch people with selfish interests trying to scuttle the opportunity.

“After touring the states, we are meeting Senators Ali Ndume and Danjuma Goje to plead with them to support Ahmad Lawan, the party’s anointed candidate,’’ Abdulrahman said.

The coordinator said Nigeria could not afford to waste more time on unnecessary executive and legislative conflicts as witnessed in the last four years.

“Nigeria needs a progressive National Assembly that will not sabotage passage of budgets and bills to the detriment of development.

“We are confident that Sen. Lawan will provide the required leadership for executive/legislative harmony to execute projects and policies that would improve the lives of Nigerians.

“With 20 years legislative experience, Sen. Ahmad Lawan is the most qualified as the Senate president and we call on our worthy sons, Senators Goje and Ndume to support Lawan in the interest of the Northeast and Nigeria,’’ he said.

