NLC commends Okowa for Labour friendly disposition

The newly elected Chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Delta State Chapter, Comrade Goodluck Ofobruku, has commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa led administration for its willingness and preparedness to pay the N30,000 minimum wage as well as its labour friendly disposition in the state, as activities for workers’ day celebration kicks-off in Delta State.

Comrade Ofobruku gave the commendation while speaking at a thanksgiving service held at Prevailing Word Ministry, Asaba, as part of the activities lined up for the Worker’s Day Celebration which comes up on May 1, 2019, organized by the Delta State Chapters of Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress (TUC).

He said that it has become an annual ritual for the organized labour in Delta State to hold a Thanksgiving Service to appreciate God for His abundant mercy, provision, protection and guidance to the entire workforce in the state, adding that this year’s Thanksgiving was very special as it was coming few days after a peaceful and hitch free transition from another administration of NLC in Delta State.

“It has become an annual practice for the organized labour in the state to hold a thanksgiving service Sunday preceding Mayday celebration. “We said we should come and thank God for what he has been doing for workers. Every day we wake up in the morning to perform our official assignments.”

“As labour leaders, we also move around to solve problems of our members in different parts of the country. For those of us who are always on the road, God has also protected us as we travel. This Thanksgiving is for both NLC and TUC and I must say we are indeed very grateful to God for we never hear of any worker who died through an accident.”

He expressed thanks to members of the Nigeria Labour Congress Delta State Chapter, for believing in him and his executives, particularly for making it possible for the election to be hitch free.

He also thanked the presiding pastor of Prevailing Word Ministry, his local place of worship, Pastor Ken Omole for standing by him in prayers.

Earlier, Pastor Ken Omole, in his message titled, “The Fatherhood of God: God and His Family,” noted that it was not a matter of exercising to call God our father but a divine arrangement that requires no extra burden to pronounce God as the father of mankind as enshrined in the holy bible and dedicatedly practised.

Speaking from his text taken from the book of 1Peter 1:23, he charged Christians to always follow the standard set by our Lord Jesus Christ who is a living example of fatherhood and sonship between God the father and God the son. He added that anyone who fails to obediently observe the word of God was not worthy to be call son of God.

While praying for God wisdom and understanding upon the new leadership of NLC in the state, Pastor Omole prayed God to enable the leadership to surpass achievements recorded by the previous administration.

