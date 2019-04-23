Nigerian army 4 Brigade range classification exercise, kicks off Thursday in Edo

The 4 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Benin in Edo, has announced that it would commence its 2019 Range classification exercise on Thursday.

This was contained in a press statement signed by Capt. Mohammed Maidawa, Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, and made available to the Newsmen in Benin on Tuesday.

Maidawa said that the exercise which would last till May 3, would take place at the Nigerian Army Cantonment shooting range Ekehuan Benin.

He explained that the exercise was in line with the Nigerian Army 2019 training directive aimed at improving weapon handling capabilities of officers and soldiers of the formation.

He therefore advised residents around Ekehuan and its environs not to panic on hearing the sound of weapons.

He also urged residents of the area to keep off from the range general area throughout the period of the exercise.