Nigeria needs young minds, fresh ideas— Methodists prelate

By Agbonkhese Oboh

The Prelate, Methodist Church of Nigeria, His Eminence, Dr. Samuel Uche, has said what Nigeria needs is fresh ideas from young leaders.

Speaking at the launch of the demolition procedure of the 140-year-old building, Old Block, at Methodist Girls High School, Yaba, Lagos, the cleric said although the incumbent President, Muhammadu Buhari, is doing his best, Nigeria will thrive well if his successor is from a younger generation; same thing, he said, should happen at all levels and arms of government.

While describing the pulling down of the Old Block and replacement with an edifice as “elimination by substitution,” the Prelate said: “The time has come for the old to give way to younger ideas. We have been too analogue for comfort. I congratulate the incumbent. But after him, we want younger people to lead this country.”

In her speech, Mrs Oluyomi Afolabi, President of Methodist Girls High School Old Girls Association, MGHS OGA, sponsors of the N300 million project , said: “Despite the nostalgia and sentimental attachment to the Old Block, once it was determined to be structurally defective a few years ago, the Old Girls decided to bring it down and erect a new one.

“Our hearts go out to the families that lost loved ones in the buildings that collapsed in Lagos. What we are doing today demonstrates the fact that such incidents are preventable when appropriate actions are taken.”

Present at the event were past principals of the school, the Principal, Methodist clergy, government officials and representatives of OGA from across the globe.

