NDLEA nabs suspect with 1,008 kg of 225 tradamol in Niger-Commander

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Niger Command, has arrested one suspect with 1,008 kg of 225 tradamol at Tungan Shanu of Tafa Local Government Areat of the state.

The NDLEA’s Commander in the state, Mrs Sylvia Egwunwoke, made this known in an interview with newsmen in Minna on Tuesday.

Egwunwoke said that the suspect (name withheld) was arrested at Tungan Shanu village through intelligence report from Good Samaritan.

NDLEA arrests 154 drug traffickers in Niger – Commander

She said: “The command will, however, not relent in frustrating the activities of drug peddlers in the state and the nation at large.”

She then appealed to the public to always report any suspicious activity or individual to the relevant authorities, to rid the state of drug trafficking and its attendant crises.

” We have reached out to traditional and religious leaders to mobilize residents to volunteer information on those in the illegal business in their midst,” she said.