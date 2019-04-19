NDDC to complete water projects in Edo with EU support

By Alemma Aliu

BENIN CITY—THE Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, has said it would complete all water projects the Commission has embarked on in Edo State with support from the European Union, EU.

This promise is on the heels of the expression of reservations by community leaders on the way the Commission is carrying out projects in the state just as they lamented the huge number of abandoned projects in the state.

Umahi appeals to IGP to suspend operation ‘Puff Adder’ implementation in Ebonyi

Speaking at the Edo State Stakeholders’ Forum sponsored by the Commission with the theme “Peace as a Panacea for Sustainable Development in the Niger Delta’, Director, NDDC Edo State, Dr Akwagaga Lelegima Enyia said the developmental agenda of the commission could only be achieved in a peaceful and rancor-free environment.

She said; “Only recently, the Commission embarked on the rehabilitation of the Benin –Abraka road in partnership with the Edo State government.

Presently, the Commission is working with the European Union, (EU) to rehabilitate the water projects in our communities. The idea of this scheme is to build the capacities of the communities and empower them to be responsible for the sustenance of the projects sited in their communities.”