MNCH: Coca-Cola promotes Safe Birth Initiative

Donates hospital equipment to FMC Ebute Metta

By Gabriel Olawale

IN its bid to help re-duce high rate of maternal and newborn deaths in Nigeria, Coca-Cola Nigeria Ltd through its ‘Safe Birth Initiative’ has donated hospital equipment to Federal Medical Centre, Ebute-Metta.

Speaking during the handing over ceremony, Coca-Cola West Africa Public Affairs & Communications Director, Mr Clem Ugorji, said the Safe Birth Initiative is focused on supporting doctors and nurses to achieve successful birth outcomes by strengthening the capacity of target public hospitals in three critical areas.

“Procurement of vital maternal and neonatal medical equipment and supplies to enable safe deliveries and post-delivery emergency care, training biomedical engineering technicians to improve equipment maintenance and uptime along with reactivating a large stock of abandoned medical equipment wasting away in public hospitals.

Ugorji noted that active and intentional collaboration between members of the private and public sector is key to transforming healthcare in Nigeria.

“We commend the good work our doctors and nurses are doing but recognise that there is a limit to what they can do without the critical equipment required for effective diagnosis, testing and treatment. Through the Safe Birth Initiative, we are pleased to be able to donate vital equipment to aid the work currently being done to safeguard the lives of mothers and babies here at Federal Medical Centre, Ebute-Metta and the 14 other hospitals that will receive donations as part of the first phase of the Safe Birth Initiative.”

Appreciating the gesture, Chief Medical Director, Federal Medical Centre, Ebute-Metta, Dr Adedamola Dada said since receiving the SBI equipment early this year, they have saved just a little under N10 million in medical and administrative costs.

“We have recorded and supported 21 premature births with the newly-installed incubators; 321 mothers and babies have been brought home alive; and 46,000 other patients have benefitted in some way from the SBI initiative. Coca-Cola has also ensured the sustainability of the programme and equipment, making sure we have adequate engineering capacity on ground, through the training of our engineers, for preventive maintenance.”

Head Sectors, Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs (OSSAP-SDGs), Dr. Yahaya Hamza representing Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs, said “By making available a wide range of vital life-saving equipment, the Safe Birth Initiative is a great support for the achievement of goal three of the SDGs – good health and wellbeing for all.”