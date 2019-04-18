By David Odama

LAFIA- FOLLOWING the military joint taskforce intensified operations against armed banditry and other criminal activities, an Israeli army rifle known as ‘clariom 5. 56’ has been recovered from the hands of private persons by the taskforce in Nasarawa state.

The Commander of the Operation Whirl Strokes, Major General Adeyemi Yekini who disclosed this in Lafia at a briefing, added that the troops carried out nine operations in the past five weeks from March 9 to April 17 this year in the state.

According to him, the troops apprehended 11 suspected bandits and recovered 37 assorted weapons during its recent operation in four local governments covering, Toto, Doma where the Isreali rifle was recovered, Obi and Awe in Nasarawa State.

According to him, “the breakdown of the operations showed that four AK-47 rifles, two G3 rifles, one Clarion 5.56 Isreali Commando Assort Rifle, one submachine gun, 3 pistles and twenty locally made pistols were recovered.”

“In addition, we recovered 389 rounds of ammunition, one grenade, while eleven suspects were arrested. I seek your indulgence not to disclose the number of arm bandits we killed in the course of our operations.”

“A number of them were neutralised by our forces during the operations. I should also add that some of them that fled from their camps and hide out during the operations, our men are still on their trail.”

Also speaking, the sector-3 commander of the Operation Whirl Strokes in-charge of Nasarawa State, Navy Lt. Emmanuel Igwe, said the first operation of the troops was in Tunga area of Awe Local Government of the state were one AK-47 riffle, one magazine and 15 rounds of ammunition were recovered.

According to Igwe, “the second operation was in Toto LGA where troop intercepted a vehicle conveying four suspected Egbura militias and recovered three different weapons with 144 rounds of ammunition, one grenade and some locally made charms.”

“In Doma LGA, a distress call was made to our troops and we intercepted three armed militias and recovered a magazine and 58 rounds of ammunition.

He said that troops raided Abuja-Ago village and recovered two AK-47 riffle and one Clarion 5.56 weapon. In Ondori village, we recovered two AK-47 and 126 rounds of ammunition.”

The sector-3 commander of the Operation Whirl Strokes explained further that another operation in Doma LGA saw the troops conducting tracking operation which took them to a burial ground and two AK-47 rifles were recovered.

“The Operation took our troops to where weapons were buried and recovered one FM riffle, one AK-47 and one locally made revolver. In Obi Local Government, following intelligence report, we raided a house and recovered two locally made den guns and the suspects arrested,” Igwe declared.