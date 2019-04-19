May 29th swearing-in: Sanwo-Olu constitutes inauguration c’ttee

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor-elect, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday, unveiled an inauguration committee that will usher in his administration on May 29th, 2019.

Sanwo-Olu, who was in the company of his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, presented the committee members at his campaign office on Awolowo Road, Ikoyi.

ALSO READ: Ajah cult killings: Police arrest two suspects

According to a statement by media officer to the Governor-elect, Gboyega Akosile, the committee is chaired by the Director-General of Babajide Sanwo-Olu Independent Campaign Group (ICG), Mr Tayo Ayinde, while the Lagos State APC Women Leader, Mrs. Jumoke Okoya-Thomas and Mr. George Osifeko will serve as Vice Chairmen respectively and Mrs. Titi Oshodi will act as secretary.

While unveiling the inauguration team, the governor-elect said the committee has been mandated with a responsibility of organizing a smooth programme that will usher in his administration. The committee is also billed to reach out to Nigerians in corporate and political sectors, stakeholders and various interest groups locally and internationally to grace the swearing-in ceremony.

Sanwo-Olu, therefore, urged members of the committee to co-operate and work diligently in achieving their mandate.

He also tasked the team members to streamline their activities with the plans of the outgoing government and work with security agencies in order to have a smooth transition.

Ayinde, therefore, assured the governor-elect and his deputy of the committee’s readiness to organize a seamless swearing-in programme.

He pledged the committee members’ readiness to work assiduously towards achieving an inauguration ceremony that will become a reference point in annals of political events in Nigeria.

”I want to assure your Excellencies that sitting before you are highly experienced men and women who have contributed tremendously to various industries. I can attest to their individual capacity to deliver on the terms of reference of a smooth inauguration ceremony.” Ayinde said.

Other members of the committee include:Mrs. Obiageli Onu, Mrs. Funke Bucknor Obruthe, Alhaji Abdullahi Enilolobo, Mr. Kamal Salau-Bashua, Mr. Olatunji Disu, Mr. Kappo Emmanuel, Mr. Bolaji Durojaiye, Mrs. Olabopo Odiachi, Mr. Bimbo Onabanjo, Mr. Ajala Rasaq, Mrs. Taiwo Abiodun, Ayiri Oladunmoye, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, Mr. Lanre Adeyinka, and Mr. Sesan Daini.

Vanguard