Many Nigerian pop stars are yet to find their sounds — Guchi

By BENJAMIN NJOKU

Rising female singer, Ugochi Onuoha popularly known as Guchi has expressed her concern that most Nigerian artistes are yet to find their sounds, despite the fact that their songs are gaining traction on radio and social media.

The new kid on the block dropped this bombshell at the weekend, while in a chat with the press. She has just dropped her mother-inspired debut single, “No Be Jazzy”, which hopefully will launch her into the mainstream Nigerian music scene. While admitting that she’s yet to find her sound, Guchi said most emerging artistes churn out songs without content. She noted that her originality and stagecraft will give her an edge over other emerging music stars.

“Many artistes churn out songs without content, as long as we can dance to their sounds. When your song has content, it tends to last longer than necessary. I am not ashamed to say I have not found my sound. So many artistes in Nigeria have not found their sounds,” said the 22 year-old singer.

According to Guchi, singers like Ninola only found her sound about two years ago.

Speaking further, she said that many artistes are still struggling to find their sounds. “It’s not usually very easy for you to find your sound, but I am working towards finding my own sound,” she added.

Guchi said she started singing at the age of seven, in her church choir. “I have passion for music right from childhood. I started out in my church choir. So, from the very beginning, I have always had passion for music. While growing up, my dad was always playing Michael Jackson. He loved music, and he inspired my interest in music,” the singer muttered. Her debut single, “ No Be Jazzy” which dropped during the week, preaches the virtues of love and patience.

Produced by Beats by Jayy and mixed and mastered by Mixed Monster, the song, according to the Imo State-born Afro pop singer, preaches the virtues of love and patience.