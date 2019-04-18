LCCI opens entrepreneurship mentoring programme

By Naomi Uzor

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, LCCI, is today launching its 2019 Entrepreneurship Mentoring Programme, aimed at helping to curb the lingering high rate of unemployment in Nigeria.

Director General, LCCI, Mr Muda Yusuf, in a statement disclosed that this year’s edition which is the 7th in the series will also feature exhibitions by beneficiaries of the scheme.

He stated: “The scheme is a notable Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative of the Chamber, and its objective is to create and develop an army of young entrepreneurs that will be able to manage their various businesses efficiently. We are preparing them to be the future ‘Fortune 50’ companies in Nigeria.

“One sure way of investing in the future of the economy is mentoring the youth to create and manage businesses. It is a way of launching them into the business world, much better equipped to ride on the waves and challenges in their quest for success.”

According to him, developmental initiatives such as entrepreneurship development programmes will be the focus of the mentoring scheme.

“The lingering high rate of unemployment in a consumer based economy like ours can only be solved with programmes aimed at investing in the future business leaders. In a bid to achieve this, LCCI is unreservedly committed to mentoring programme geared towards contributing meaningfully to the development and empowerment of our youth,” Yusuf added.