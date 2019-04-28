Lagos supplementary poll: Voters attack journalists

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

Some voters in Ajeromi-Ifelodun Federal Constituency, Lagos, yesterday, attacked and barred journalists from covering the supplementary election for the House of Representatives seat in some polling units in the area.

They argued that the presence of journalists at their polling units was unnecessary, saying “you all must leave”.

What’s your take on INEC’s statement that no election is perfect

Sunday Vanguard gathered that some journalists that dared them were attacked but rescued by policemen attached to the polling units..

One of the major polling units where the drama ensued was Unit 002, Ward 10.

“ We do not want publicity. Don’t take our picture or video because your presence is not needed here. Just leave , one of the voters said.

Residents narrated that the journalists were forced to leave when it became obvious that the aggrieved voters were not ready to shift ground.

Meanwhile, residents commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for prompt distribution of electoral materials to the 71 polling units in the constituency.

INEC ends voting, commences sorting, counting of votes in Lagos

An agent of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, at PU 081, located at Asibejoye Street of Ward 05, Mr Raphael Obot, lamented that the exercise was marred by violence after some thugs were deployed to the community.

He said: “The process at earlier stage was peaceful but along the line it was disrupted by thugs but the police successfully intervened” .